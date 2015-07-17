See Gal Gadot's Ultra-Sexy Video for Gucci's Bamboo Fragrance

There's a brand-new girl in the Gucci fragrance family, and she's definitely a bombshell. Considering her many roles as actress, mother, and of course, Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot seemed like the perfect star to front Gucci Bamboo—and after seeing her sultry campaign video above, we agree.

"I'm so honored to be part of the Gucci family, and I'm very excited to be here," Gadot told reporters at the scent launch and ad reveal in New York City. "It was such a great adventure shooting this campaign with people like Mert and Marcus. We had tons of fun—especially doing that big spin." (As well as working a couture gown, driving that luxury car, and playing piano au naturel, no doubt.)

The scent itself is housed in an elaborate art deco–inspired flacon, and plays upon the many facets of today's modern woman by mixing light airy notes like Casablanca lily, ylang ylang, and orange blossom with a sexy vanilla and amber base. Click play on the video above to see Gadot's ad in full, and find Gucci Bamboo at gucci.com now, priced at $70 per bottle.

