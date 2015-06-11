See the First Teaser Trailer for Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell's Lifetime Movie A Deadly Adoption

After much anticipation—and some doubts as to whether it was actually going to happen—the first trailer for Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell's Lifetime parody is finally here. The suspenseful teaser for A Deadly Adoption isn't very long, but it's already got us excited for the seemingly bizarre film.

The flick tells the story of a married couple who take a pregnant woman into their home in the hopes of adopting her child, but things quickly go awry. In the 20-second clip, we see a disheveled Ferrell standing in the middle of the road as Wiig and Jessica Lowndes, who stars as the expectant mother, charge towards him in a car. In the background we hear, "We could have had everything. We could've had a happy life together. You're a selfish, coward, and a liar just like the rest of them."

Watch the full trailer above, and don't forget to catch A Deadly Adoption when it airs on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

