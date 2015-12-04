See the First Adele Live in New York City Promo

Adele performed live at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 17, three days before releasing her smash album 25. The show was taped for an NBC special, Adele Live in New York City, set to air Dec. 14 on NBC.

Now, the network has released the first promo for the special. Featuring Adele, behind-the-stage scenes, and a few chords from the collection’s record-breaking single “Hello,” the 30-second clip teases what’s sure to be a national event.

The Radio City show is just one of Adele’s many televised performances broadcast since 25 came out. Last month, she aired a BBC special, appeared on Today, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live.

RELATED: 25 by Adele: EW Review

Adele’s 25 sold more than 3 million albums in its first week out, breaking the record for most albums sold in a week, and has passed the 4 million mark already.

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Performances of The Wiz's 'Home' You Need to Hear

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.