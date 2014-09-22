Video: See Exactly How to Recreate Kerry Washington's Winged Eyeliner and Bold Red Lip

Kerry Washington is today’s Guest Editor! Check back throughout the day for exclusive content straight from the actress herself. Go to instyle.com/kerryday.

Whether she’s attending a premiere or a gala, Kerry Washington's gorgeous makeup looks serve as a constant inspiration for us. So, when Kerry was planning her Guest Editor day at InStyle.com, we were thrilled she suggested that her amazing makeup artist Carola Gonzalez give us the complete beauty breakdown on one of her recent red carpet looks. Gonzalez has been working with Washington for a decade now and is responsible for some of her most memorable beauty moments--cases in point: The navy-toned smoky eye she wore to the 2014 Emmy Awards, and her metallic shadow from the 2014 Golden Globes. The star certainly knows how to work a graphic cat-eye and a bold lipstick like a pro, so InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield asked Gonzalez for a one-on-one demonstration on how to recreate the Scandal-ous effect at home. Read on to see a few of Gonzalez's best tips!

1. Have Q-Tips handy Holding a steady hand is key in getting the winged-out effect just right, but if liquid liner intimidates you, the pro offers some sage advice for an easy clean-up. “Always have a pointed Q-Tip with eye makeup remover right next to your makeup, because you will need it,” she says. Armed with a liner containing a felt-tipped applicator, Gonzalez traced the color along Kahlana’s upper lash line, extending it to a sharp point at the very end.

2. Work with your own eye shape Gonzalez used the pointed Q-Tip to thin out and emphasize the wing, which should be tailored to flatter your own eye shape. For example, if you have small eyes, steer clear of an ultra-thick effect as the harsh line will make your eyes appear smaller.

3. For the lips, choose a red that complements your skin tone. If you have a dark or medium complexion, Gonzalez recommends looking for a red lipstick with blue undertones, while fair skin types are flattered by orange-based hues.

4. Skip the lip liner. Rather than layering on lip liner, which can alter the overall shade, Gonzalez applies the lipstick directly from the tube so its true color isn't compromised.

For the whole step-by-step demonstration on how to recreate Kerry Washington's cat-eye and red lip look, watch the video above!