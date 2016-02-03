See David Schwimmer's High Maintenance College Hair: "You Had Hair That Kylo Ren Would Love"

Before David Schwimmer's circle of Friends included Rachel Green and Chandler Bing, it included Stephen Colbert. On The Late Show Tuesday night, the host revealed that he and Schwimmer both attended Northwestern University and were in the same improv group. Small world!

Colbert showed an old picture of their group, called "The No Fun Mud Piranhas" and pointed out that Schwimmer had some amazing hair. "You had hair that Kylo Ren would love," he said, referring to the Star Wars villain's infamous locks. "When did you give it up?" Schwimmer replied, "For a show senior year. It was a lot of maintenance."

Schwimmer, who is currently playing Robert Kardashian in the FX mini-series, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, complimented his former classmate for making him realize he should not pursue a career in improv. "I'm gonna be really honest. This is true. I'm not lying. Steve, I could never keep up with him. Your mind is so ridiculously fast and I was actually really grateful because it made me realize, 'Oh, that's why I can't do that.' I should go into acting and not that," said Schwimmer.

Watch Schwimmer talk more about his college days with Colbert in the image above.