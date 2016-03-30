See the "Completely Inappropriate" T-Shirt Salma Hayek Wore to the ER

This is why you should always make sure you are wearing something you don't mind being photographed in, even when you are a hospital patient. Salma Hayek Pinault had to learn that lesson the hard way, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Tuesday. After being injured on the set of a new film, she was taken to the hospital for a head injury. However, being so swept up in the drama of the accident, she didn't even realize she was still wearing her costume, which was a hilarious T-shirt that has a woman's torso and chest painted on it with two hands reaching around from the back holding the breasts.

"You're not looking at yourself, so you don't remember what you're wearing," she told Kimmel. But she did notice that everyone was looking at her and she got a little excited about that because she assumed everyone recognized her. "And then I realized that I have the T-shirt. I had 20 doctors in my little room!" she said. "Six people died in the waiting room while you were wearing that T-shirt," Kimmel said. "I can't say I blame them."

Hayek shared a photo of herself in the very special T-shirt posing with some doctors in the hospital. She captioned it, "I had to be rushed from set to the ER for a minor head injury. Unfortunately my wardrobe for the scene was completely inappropriate for the hospital. Thank you to doctors Foster and Ellspermann for taking such good care of me! And don't worry it didn't make me any crazier than I was!"

We're glad she came out of the experience relatively unscathed!