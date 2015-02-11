See Cinderella Meet Prince Charming for the First Time in the New Cinderella Trailer

If you thought a live-action retelling of a classic fairytale wouldn't give you the chills, think again. The newest trailer for Disney's Cinderella is jam-packed with moving scenes, from the titular character's first meeting with her Prince Charming to her transformation for the ball to a devious meeting between Cinderella's evil stepmother and the king, all between the words "There's more to the legend than you ever dreamed" flashing on the screen.

And it's safe to say that this version of the 1950s classic has all but done away with the damsel in distress version of the main character that we've all come to know. In one scene from the trailer, Cinderella (played by Lily James) stands up to her stepmother (portrayed by Cate Blanchett), saying, "I will protect the prince from you, no matter what becomes of me." Just one question—is it Mar. 13 yet?

