See Christoph Waltz's Villainous Appearance in the New Spectre Trailer

The first TV spot for the new James Bond movie, Spectre, made its airwave debut during last night's NBA finals. And as expected, the trailer gives us a glimpse into the action-packed antics we expect in all 007 flicks.

In the first few seconds of the clip, Miss Moneypenny (portrayed by Naomie Harris) tells Daniel Craig's James Bond that forensic evidence from his past has been found and he must remain tight-lipped “because you don’t trust anyone.” We then see Craig see swiftly hand out uppercut punches, showcase his gun skills, run through a busy street (in a tailored suit, nonetheless), and parade in and out of luxury sports cars and futuristic helicopters.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Smolders in a Sleek Black Turtleneck for the New Spectre Poster

Yes, there are sexy love interests (think Lea Seydoux and Monica Bellucci) as always, but it’s the dark antagonist we’re most excited to see. On-screen bad boy Christoph Waltz makes a brief yet villainous appearance as Franz Oberhauser. “It’s been a long time and finally here we are,” he tells Bond. We expect an explosive showdown between the two.

Watch the full trailer above—and mark your calendars, Spectre hits theaters Nov. 6.

RELATED: Meet Spectre's New Bond Girl: Stephanie Sigman