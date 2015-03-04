See Chris Hemworth and Chris Evans Transformed Into Superheroes in the Avengers: Age of Ultron Trailer

Marvel has just released the third trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and we're getting a peak at some of our favorite actors, including Chris Hemworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo, transformed into superheroes. How's that for a Wednesday afternoon pick-me-up?

In the new trailer, Marvel gives us our first glimpse at Ultron, an evil android who was mistakenly created by Downey Jr.'s character, Tony Stark. Ultron states that the only path to world peace is through the extinction of humans. "I was designed to save the world. People would look to the sky and see hope. I'll take that from them first," he says. Watch the full trailer above, and don't forget to catch Avengers: Age of Ultron when it hits theaters on May 1.

