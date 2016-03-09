See Chris Hemsworth as a Hunky Receptionist in the New Ghostbusters Trailer

Last week, Sony released the first trailer for the new Ghostbusters reboot, filled with hilarious zingers and action-packed ghost-fighting. While Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones were total badasses in the clip, we got only a short glimpse of co-star Chris Hemsworth. Well, today is our lucky day, as the official international trailer was just released and the ladies’ hunky receptionist plays a much bigger role in it.

In the new trailer, Hemsworth’s character answers an ad about a receptionist job. Wiig's immediate response? “You’re hired.” But the handsom star will do more than just answer phones: “We need to do something to fight these damn ghosts,” he says, and eventually trades in his suit and tie for his own Ghostbusters uniform. While we love that the ladies are taking charge, Hemsworth sure knows how to provide the eye candy—and has no trouble generating laughs of his own.

Watch the full trailer above, and get excited for the film to hit theaters this summer.