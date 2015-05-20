See Cara Delevingne As An Enchanting Mermaid In New Pan Trailer

The Little Mermaid has nothing on Cara Delevinge. In the latest trailer for the upcoming Peter Pan prequel Pan, we did a double-take when we spied the actress and model seen as playing not one but two luminous mermaids.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shows Off A Very Different Look In the New Pan Teaser

The prequel to the famous tale focuses on a very young Peter's orphan origins and how he came to rule Neverland. Levi Miller stars as Peter with Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily, Amanda Seyfried as Mary Darling and Garret Hedlund as James Hook, who actually is Pan's ally in this version (at least, to start).

In addition to her role as magical Neverland mermaids, Delevigne's acting career is on fire elsewhere. This summer she will star in the highly anticipated Paper Towns, based on The Fault In Our Stars John Green's novel. She also has a role in the upcoming Face of an Angel and in 2016 will appear as the Enchantress in Suicide Squad with Will Smith.

Pan hits theaters on July 17. Watch the new trailer by clicking on the image above.

RELATED: 20 Times We Wanted Cara Delevigne's Hair