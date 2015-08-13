See Bryan Cranston Transform Himself in the First Trumbo Trailer

This article first appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit EW.com.

Walter White who? In the new trailer for Trumbo, Bryan Cranston stars as the celebrated screenwriter whose career came crashing down when he and other Hollywood figures were accused of communism. Dalton Trumbo was one of several filmmakers called in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1947, and he was jailed for refusing to name other suspected communists.

RELATED: Helen Mirren Wants to Star in a Fast and Furious Film: Who Should She Play?

Diane Lane and Elle Fanning play Trumbo’s wife, Cleo, and daughter Nikola, and Helen Mirren plays the notorious gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. Directed by Jay Roach, Trumbo also stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Louis C.K., John Goodman, Alan Tudyk, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Trumbo will make its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and the film will hit theaters on Nov. 6.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight Gets Its First Trailer