See Beyoncé's Full Haunted Music Video from the Fifty Shades of Grey Soundtrack

Leave it up to Beyoncé to drop two brand-new surprise music videos in the span of five days. On Friday, the singer released the video for her new single off the Beyoncé Platinum Edition Box Set, "7/11," and now we're getting our first look at the video for "Haunted," a song from the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack.

The "Haunted" music video is, unsurprisingly, very racy and actually a bit scary. Beyoncé, while dressed in a sexy tailored pantsuit with bright red lipstick and her platinum locks styled in a pixie, takes us on a tour of an eerie haunted mansion where we get a peek at the inhabitants of each room. The singer also dances and sings on a bed, this time outfitted in black lingerie, a sheer black robe, and a crown.

Watch the music video above, plus see the full Fifty Shades of Grey trailer here!

