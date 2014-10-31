See Allison Williams Fly in the First Promo for Peter Pan Live!

Last month Allison Williams revealed a sneak peek at her transformation into Peter Pan, and now the first promo for NBC's live Peter Pan musical gives us a glimpse of the Girls star in action. The short clip (above) takes us behind the scenes of the upcoming production and shows off the incredible set design; we also get a good look at Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

"I have wanted to play Peter Pan since I was about three years old, so this is a dream come true," Williams previously said in a press release. "It’s such an honor to be a part of this adventure, and I’m very excited to get to work with this extraordinarily talented team. What could go wrong in a live televised production with simultaneous flying, sword fighting and singing?"

The telecast of Peter Pan Live! is set to air Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC—be sure to tune in to see Williams in action!

