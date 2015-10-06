See 100 Years of Wedding Dress Trends in 3 Minutes

Everyone knows that trends come and go, a rule that even one of the most steadfast traditions—weddings—is not exempt from. Would you walk down the aisle today wearing the dress that was the peak of fashion when your mother said, "I do?" Just in time for Bridal Fashion Week, the team over at Mode has put together a video that breaks down how wedding dresses have transformed since 1915—and they do it in under three minutes.

From knee-length hemlines to more lace than you can imagine to today's sleek iterations on the traditional gown, wedding dresses have changed a lot in the past 100 years. Watch the video above to see all them matrimonial trends that have come and gone.