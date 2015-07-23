The Second Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Will Give You Chills 

Jennifer Davis
Jul 23, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Back in June we got our first preview of the final The Hunger Games movie, and now we have an even closer look at the much-anticipated Mockingjay – Part 2

The trailer opens with President Snow (Donald Sutherland) sending Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) a message. "My dear Ms. Everdeen, make no mistake the game is coming to its end," he says ominously as viewers are treated to sweeping scenes of the Capitol. This statement couldn't be more true as we see all thirteen districts rallying together to fight the Capitol once and for all. 

As you might expect, finishing off Snow won't be easy. From a minefield of traps set in the Capitol, to exploding buildings, and much more, our favorite heroine has her work cut out for her. "We've got one shot," Katniss says. Chills

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20, and watch the trailer above now.

RELATED: Watch the First The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Show Transcript

[SOUND] I've been watching you, and you watching me. [MUSIC] My dear, Miss Everdeen, make no mistake. [MUSIC] The game is coming to its end. [MUSIC] For the first time in our lifetimes we're standing together with 13 districts. [MUSIC] Our future starts tomorrow at dawn when we march together into the capital. To slow our advance, President Snow is building a Minefield of traps. But the district inventions of gang bangers meant to make sport of our deaths. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 76th Hunger Games. [MUSIC] We got one shot. [MUSIC] Let's make it count. [MUSIC] Nothing good is safe while he's alive. [MUSIC] Snow has to pay for what he's done. [MUSIC] Our lives were never ours. They belong to Snow, and our deaths do too. But if you kill him, Katniss, if you end all of this, all those deaths [MUSIC] they mean something. [MUSIC] Tonight. [MUSIC] Turn your weapons. [MUSIC] To the capital. [MUSIC] Turn your weapons. [MUSIC] To Snow. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!