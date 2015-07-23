The Second Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Will Give You Chills 

Back in June we got our first preview of the final The Hunger Games movie, and now we have an even closer look at the much-anticipated Mockingjay – Part 2.

The trailer opens with President Snow (Donald Sutherland) sending Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) a message. "My dear Ms. Everdeen, make no mistake the game is coming to its end," he says ominously as viewers are treated to sweeping scenes of the Capitol. This statement couldn't be more true as we see all thirteen districts rallying together to fight the Capitol once and for all.

As you might expect, finishing off Snow won't be easy. From a minefield of traps set in the Capitol, to exploding buildings, and much more, our favorite heroine has her work cut out for her. "We've got one shot," Katniss says. Chills.

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20, and watch the trailer above now.

