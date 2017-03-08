Scarlett Johansson Parties Hangover-Style in the Rough Night Trailer

One bachelorette weekend, a squad of reunited college buddies, a stash of cocaine, one dead stripper, and one script from a pair of Broad City writers all adds up to the NSFW red-band trailer for Rough Night.

Formerly titled Rock That Body, the film sees Scarlett Johansson leading a ladies’ night in Miami with 22 Jump Street's Jillian Bell, Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Big Little Lies's Zoë Kravitz, and SNL's Kate McKinnon. Soon, their wild and crazy celebration of drugs, drinking, and dancing gets out of hand when they inadvertently kill a male stripper.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Advocates for Planned Parenthood in Passionate Women's March Speech

What are the boys doing? Having a quiet wine-tasting bachelor party.

Rough Night is directed by Lucia Aniello (Time Traveling Bong), who penned the script with her Broad City writing buddy Paul W. Downs (who plays ScarJo’s on-screen hubby). Demi Moore also has a role in the film, and the trailer shows Arrow‘s Colton Haynes in a police officer’s uniform. (It’s unclear whether he’s playing a cop or another stripper.)

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Trains Hard for SNL Hosting Gig in New Promo

Watch the international trailer above and click here to watch the NSFW red-band trailer.

Rough Night hits theaters on June 16.