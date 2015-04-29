Scarlett Johansson Gets Emotional About Her Baby Girl in New SNL Promos

Scarlett Johansson hosts Saturday Night Live this week and she offered a taste of the funny moments to come in the new promos for the episode.

First the Avengers star performs a little scat singing with cast member Kenan Thompson, and then discusses the wonders of her sultry voice. She then has a heart-to-heart talk with Thompson about being a new parent. "It's not like I'm going to let having a baby change who I am," she says—as she chugs a glass of wine. Suddenly we see Johansson crying about her new baby, Rose Dorothy, being "this whole new person" and Thompson sleeping on the floor. Let's hope they keep it together for the actual show!

Johansson is having a busy week with her new, larger-than-life sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron opening on May 1, though as a four-time SNL host, she probably shouldn't be too worried. The episode airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the musical guest will be Wiz Khalifa. Watch the promos by clicking on the button in the image above.

