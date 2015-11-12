Scandal's Tony Goldwyn On Making A Difference In The World

Tony Goldwyn explains how he got involved with Americares, a charity that helps relief efforts worldwide.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Lauren Bush Lauren. I'm the CEO and founder of Feed. A social business with a mission to create good products to help feed the world. I was just able to interview Tony Goldwin, who is an amazing actor. But when he's not playing the president on Scandal, He is involved in Americare. Which is a wonderful organization helping with emergency relief around the world. I first heard of Americare about 20 years ago. They're first responders to crisis around the world. Once they went around and provided medicine and humanitarian needs in a crisis. They will stay for sometimes ten, twenty years building infrastructure whether it was a tsunami in Sri Lanka. They were first on the ground in nine eleven. First on the ground after the Iraq invasion. Now with the refugee crises in Eastern Europe, they're the ones on the ground. When I saw how effective they were, I just. Found myself getting more and more involved. The way AmeriCares got started, there was a guy named Bob McCauley, who was a paper company executive in Connecticut, in the early 1970s, just after the Saigon Airlift in Vietnam. They were trying to get refugees out, and Bob was home one night, and there was thing on television where a PanAm flight had crashed in the jungle. Filled with Vietnamese orphans. And it was all over the news, and there was nothing that could be done. The Pentagon couldn't do anything, and the State Department couldn't do anything, and these children were dying. And Bob went to his wife and said this is what we are going to do, and the two of them took out a mortgage on their house and they rented a 747 and they flew to Vietnam. And they picked up these kids. That's what America's spirit is about. Not fancy ads. Not making a big deal about themselves. I'm trying to make a bigger deal because what they do is so extraordinary, but just looking and finding a need, and targeting it, and getting it done. If you go to Americares dot org you will see what they do. They are all over the world. They are in your back yard helping people. And that's really what they do everyday. [MUSIC]

