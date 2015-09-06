You'll Never Guess How Sarah Jessica Parker First Arrived in New York City (Hint: It's Far from a Limo)

Diehard Sex and the City lovers know just about every detail of Carrie Bradshaw’s life. The address of the Upper East Side apartment in which the fashion writer lived in for years? Check. The number of times Carrie and Big broke up and rekindled before officially tying the knot? Yep. The exact number of books she penned—and the lines she drafted time and time again—during her time as a columnist? Easy.

And while there’s probably more we could dig up if we were to binge on all of the show’s seasons, there’s not much we know about Sarah Jessica Parker, the now iconic actress who we wish would play that role of Carrie forever. Yes, we’re aware of her IRL obsession with Manolo Blahnik shoes and we know that she’s married to Matthew Broderick. Her annual over-the-top looks at the Met Gala prove she’s daring in the style department. But other than that, the beauty has an unrivaled ability to remain tight-lipped about her personal life—until now.

In the exclusive video above, Parker opens up about her longtime love affair with New York City, where she currently resides. Like Bradshaw, the talent wasn’t born a New Yorker. “We made plans to leave [Cincinnati] on New Year’s Day, January 1977,” she explains. “We put everything we owned in a Volkswagen bus, our Volkswagen bus, and we drove to New York City from Cincinnati.” As part of her new project with AOL's Makers, a collection of powerful women's empowerment stories, the actress moves on to also reveal how her family first settled into the Big Apple and why her mother couldn't travel with her at first. Watch the full, charming video above—and head to makers.com Tuesday, Sept. 8 to see Parker open up about Hollywood, growing up in Ohio, and filming Sex and the City.

