Saoirse Ronan and Don Cheadle Are Bosses at Catchphrase

It took a while but Jimmy Fallon finally got group of people who are actually good at Catchphrase all in the same room. As they proved on The Tonight Show, not only are Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Don Cheadle skilled at acting, they're also pretty good at describing phrases and guessing them. The duo teamed up with announcer Steve Higgins and host Fallon to play several incredible rounds of the speed guessing game on Tuesday.

Although Ronan, who makes her Broadway debut March 31 in The Crucible, said she was extremely nervous and couldn't even listen to the directions, it didn't stop her from being a perfect player, along with everyone else. In the first round, no one got hung up on any of the words—which included "Easter Bunny," "BFF," "Spring Break," "Swipe Right," "Falsetto," "Boy Band," "Bungee Jumping," and "Ew!"—until the time ran out. They were all unstoppable! "This is a good game," Fallon said.

However, Ronan struggled a bit in the second round when she was given the phrase "Bust a move." Fallon guessed different dance moves like "Whip and Nae Nae" and then just "Playing Frisbee" as the actress talked about dancing and shapes. Apparently, in Ireland they refer to it as "Throwing a shape"!

