Salma Hayek's Best Birthday Gift Ever Came from Antonio Banderas

We can only imagine that Salma Hayek has gotten some pretty incredible birthday gifts over the years (she is married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, after all). But it turns out that the most memorable came from Antonio Banderas. The actress—who turns 49 today—appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday and told the host that while she and Banderas were filming Desperado, she fell in love with two monkeys.

“[They] were supposed to be in the movie and then they got cut out,” she told the host. “But I was spending all my time with them and then they were going to take them away and I was sobbing. They were actually staying with me. And they took them away and I’m like, “Oh, my children!”

RELATED: Happy 49th Birthday Selma Hayek! See Her Transformation Through the Years

Enter Banderas to the rescue. The next day he presented her with a large box. “And my monkeys came out of it!” she exclaimed.

“He gave you a box full of monkeys?” Kimmel deadpanned.

Hayek named the animals Mariachi and Carolina. “They lived for a long time, very happily,” she said. “You’re not supposed to have a favorite child, but Mariachi was so nice to me. He was kind of in love with me. He wanted to be with me all of the time.”

RELATED: Salma Hayek on Why Her Animated Film The Prophet Might Change How You Think About Life

To celebrate her birthday this year, Kimmel brought out a cake, which she then tricked him into sniffing so that she could smash his face into it! He also presented her with a piñata, but the host eventually ripped it from its cord and tore it open when they failed to beat it apart. Click the video above to watch the shenanigans.

PHOTOS: Salma Heyak's Changing Looks