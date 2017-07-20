Salma Hayek Just Showed Us Her Undergarments

What's the secret behind Salma Hayek Pinault's world-famous curves? We're guessing it's a magic bullet called...genes! And probably some really hard work. But, a little reinforcement never hurts when it comes to serving perfect hourglass.
On Wednesday, the actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her getting-ready process. And—surprise!—it involves gripping her bathroom counter for dear life while a pal pulls on a corset.
Is anyone else having visions of Rose in Titanic? Or Scarlett in Gone With the Wind? This particular form of suffering has a pretty rich legacy.
But, there's a method to her madness. The beauty mogul captioned the snap: "When you love #food as much as I do you better learn to suck it in."