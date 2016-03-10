Sally Field Also Stuns Stephen Colbert with a Giant Kiss

Dame who? Hey, Helen Mirren shouldn't have all the fun. After the actress's dramatic hello-kiss with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday, Sally Field decided to up the ante during her appearance on the talk show the following night.

On Wednesday, the two-time Oscar winner demurely walked out onto the stage and gave the host a polite handshake and peck on the cheek. However, once the pair walked over to their seats Field gestured for Colbert to come closer and they went in for a seconds-long, giant smooch on the lips—complete with her arms wrapped around his head and neck. "I figured Helen did it, why can't I?" she said.

"You won't get an argument from me," Colbert said with a laugh. "This job is getting better and better everyday." He continued, "Sally Field, I think it goes out without saying: I had a crush on you as a child and that hasn't gone away. It's just been revived in a large way."

The duo went on to discuss the upcoming film Hello, My Name Is Doris, "a coming-of-age story of a woman of age," as described by Field. The star portrays the main character whose crush on a much younger man (played by Max Greenfield) slowly inspires her to come out of her shell. And while there might be a few kisses involved in the movie, Field explained that kissing a man 34 years her junior isn't something to fuss over.

"I've been kissing guys on the screen for the last 53 years of my life. What's the big deal?" she said. "Give me some of the best kisses?" Colbert asked. "I'm still trying to get over Paul Newman. Tonight could have been it though," she said. Aww, what a sweet talker!

Following Mirren and Field, this sure puts a lot of pressure on Thursday's guest. Good luck, Anna Kendrick!

Watch Field's Colbert in the video above.