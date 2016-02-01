SAG Awards: 'Spotlight' Cast's Acceptance Speech

Watch the cast of 'Spotlight' accept their SAG Award.

Okay. [APPLAUSE] No way. Okay. Wow. I was not expecting that, honestly. Okay. I have to, first of all, thank Open Road. Thank participant, thank our producers, thank Tom Mccourtney and Josh Singer. [APPLAUSE] Who just took every single opportunity to tell the truth. They didn't take any cheap way. It was always the truth that honored These people, these victims who are dead and the survivors whose still alive of the most horrific things that our culture has allowed to happen. And this movie allows them to be seen in the world In a world that has been blind to them, and so it is such an honor to be standing in front of you on behalf of them and this amazing cast, and I want to pass this to Michael, who I love, because he should be talking tonight as well. Thanks. [APPLAUSE] Thanks, this is for how great these guys are, but for me personally, and I think I speak for everyone, honestly this is not only for the survivors of this horrific situation. But for me personally, and I'm only speaking for me This is really for the disenfranchised every where, this is for every Flint, Michigan in the world, this is for the powerless, this is for the powerful who take advantage of the powerless and you can hang me for that. I don't really care that's who I am proud to be part of this and thank you very much. It comes down to two things there's fair and there's unfair, And I'm always gonna vote for the fair. I'm always gonna vote for the good guys. Thanks for this. This means a lot. [APPLAUSE]

