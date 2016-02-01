SAG Awards: 'Orange Is the New Black' Cast's Acceptance Speech

Watch the cast of 'Orange Is the New Black' accept their SAG Award.

Show Transcript

[APPLAUSE] Thank you guys. Thank you so much. Wow. My god my hearts beating so fast, this is such an honor. Thank you so much to our peers at SAG Actor for this incredible honor. I mean look at this stage, this is what we talk, when we talk about diversity. [APPLAUSE] Different ways [INAUDIBLE] sexual orientation. I mean, thank you so much. This wouldn't be possible without our fearless leader, Jenji Kohan. [APPLAUSE] Thank you for never shying away from telling these incredible stories. Our family at Netflix, Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland. Lionsgate, Sandra Stern, Kevin Beggs, Chris Selak. Thank you so much. So, Piper Kerman, this would not be possible without her memoir. Thank you, Piper. Yes. And just our fans. Thank you so much. We wouldn't be here without you. We thank you. Thank you! Thank you so much! [NOISE] [MUSIC]

