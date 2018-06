SAG Awards: Jacob Tremblay and Brie Larson present

Show Transcript

Jacob would like to say something to the nominees. I can still remember the first time I got nominated for a SAG award. [LAUGH] I was only nine years old. I was competing against Batman. [LAUGH] That was this year, Jacob, you're nine years old right now. Here are the incredible nominees. [SOUND]

