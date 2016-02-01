SAG Awards: Leonardo DiCaprio Wins Best Actor for 'The Revenant'

Watch Leonardo DiCaprio accept his SAG Award for 'The Revenant.'

Show Transcript

Actors out there I encourage you to watch the history of cinema. Cuz as the history of cinema unfolds you realize that we all stand on the shoulders of giants. So I wanna thank all of those actors from the past that have inspired me and all the actors that are in this room, this means so much to me, thank you so very much. [APPLAUSE] [APPLAUSE] This film would not have been possible without the craft of our director, Alejandro [UNKNOWN],

