SAG Awards: Carol Burnett wins lifetime achievement award -- Watch her acceptance speech!

Show Transcript

Their comedic chops made it all work and I was able to do what I did because of what they brought to the table. Not only their talents, but their love. And I'm so happy I pushed that button. My thanks to Sag Aftra and to all of you out for this very special evening and very special honor. I'm so glad we had this time together. Thank you. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC]

Their comedic chops made it all work and I was able to do what I did because of what they brought to the table. Not only their talents, but their love. And I'm so happy I pushed that button. My thanks to Sag Aftra and to all of you out for this very special evening and very special honor. I'm so glad we had this time together. Thank you. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC]