SAG Awards: Brie Larson wins best actress for 'Room' -- Watch her accepptance speech!

Show Transcript

I feel like I was born questioning everything about reality, feeling lost and alone and always worried that I was deeply unloveable. And watching your movies to all of my SAG members made me feel less alone, and made me feel like that was a safe place for me to explore my creativity. So thank you. I need to thank the cast of my film. Jacob Tremblay my inspiration. Everything that is

