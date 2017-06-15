Sabrina Carpenter Talks Summer Tour, Rapping, and Justin Bieber

We're living in the age of the multi-hyphenate, where singers are expected to act, actors are expected to sing, and both, inevitably, are expected to dance (well). At the ripe young age of 18, budding phenom Sabrina Carpenter has made the aforementioned look easy, with starring roles in Disney's Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting, two full-length albums, and one sold-out headline tour, with another on the horizon. In advance of hitting the road, Carpenter stopped by the InStyle offices to discuss music, rapping, and Justin Bieber. Watch the full Facebook Live interview above, then scroll down for the full Q&A.
You just announced a summer headline tour with 30-plus dates. What can your fans expect?
I'm super, super excited. I said super twice! It's called The De-Tour. I wanted it to be a bit of a separation from my last tour, The EVOLution Tour because you're in this middle phase from the next body of work. It's going to be a party. More than anything, I just want to give my fans and my family a great experience and a special place to come together and celebrate.
Why did you decide to name it "The De-Tour"?
The idea was that you're taking a detour: You're stopping on your way to a destination and seeing what you can find. There are going to be a lot of surprises in store, so I wanted to play on words a little bit.
Any special guests?
Alex Aiono, who's awesome and has some incredible songs. And New Hope Club, who I just finished touring with in the U.K. They're super talented too.
You just returned from a round of dates in Europe, too. I'm sure the jet lag is real.
The jet lag is so real. I haven't been in a place to actually settle into a timezone at all.
And you turned 18! What did you do to celebrate?
I was in Paris on my 18th birthday. It was my first time there and it was as magical and annoying as it sounds. I honestly ran around with a baguette [Laughs]. I also really wanted to try strawberry champagne on ice from Bruno Mars's song, so I was determined to make that happen because it was legal.
What do you take on the road with you?
I'm all about health because touring is a lot on your body. I'll do a lot of juice shots—cayenne and ginger and lemon. I also bring my teddy bear. I've had it since I was two years old. My dad won it for me and called it "Lucky"—I bring it everywhere with me. It almost died in a fire, but it's still going strong.
You'll also be opening for Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour in Brazil. What's your favorite one of her songs?
"Into You" is my jam. Whenever that comes on, I go buck. I can't control myself.
In Adventures in Babysitting, you rap and it's wildly impressive.
I was playing a character in that movie and I had to really channel the character. But outside the character, I'm just a normal girl who really shouldn't rap. I admire people that can, though. I love Chance the Rapper.
Your single "On Purpose" coincided with the release of Justin Bieber's Purpose. Did he ever reach out to you about the overlap?
A lot of my fans were confused. He's chill. He seems fine. He's still learning the lyrics to "Descpacito." His is called "Purpose"; mine is called "On Purpose." I don't think there's a huge difference, but there's a difference in meaning.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.