Let Ryan Reynolds Charm Your Socks Off with His One Tree Initiative PSA

It’s official: Ryan Reynolds can do no wrong. The actor, adorable husband, and father has lent his A+ smile to prove that, as if he wasn't already perfect, he cares about the environment, too. As part of Eddie Bauer’s One Tree Initiative, which benefits American Forests to plant trees and restore forest ecosystems, Reynolds is using his voice to encourage us all to get our hands dirty and work to protect mother nature.

Back in November, the hunk spoke to InStyle about his love for all things green. “I am a tree hugger. I will do almost anything PG-13 with a tree,” he hilariously quipped, adding, “Conservation in general is important to me because I have a little girl now, and I look at her and I want her to experience some of the things that I got to experience when I was young.” Naturally, Reynolds is nothing but swoon-worthy in the video above, where he discusses all that the organization has accomplished.

Watch the full clip above and americanforests.org to learn more.