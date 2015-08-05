Ryan Reynolds Introduces the Full Deadpool Trailer, Talks Blake Lively in the Delivery Room

It’s been about seven and a half months since Blake Lively gave birth to baby James, and Conan O’Brien congratulated Ryan Reynolds on becoming a father when the actor appeared on Conan Tuesday. "Thank you," the actor quipped. “Almost anyone can do it, but I’m still very proud of myself.”

The two parents got to chatting about what Reynolds wants to be called by his daughter once she starts talking. "This was something I thought about when I had my first child,” O’Brien said. “Do I want to be Dad? Do I want to be Daddy? Some people actually go for Papa.”

"I don’t really care … Right now she’s just starting to say ‘Mama’ but there’s an unfair advantage there. It turns out that breasts are actually a life support system," Reynolds joked. "I’m just the breastless a—hole wandering around the room getting in her sight line every once in a while.”

He even kidded that her first words to him will be “You’re dead to me,” before describing the experience of seeing the actual birth. “I was there for the conception of the child, so I thought the least I could do is be there in the delivery room," he said. And apparently Lively was quite the trooper: “I mean, she is mercenary," Reynolds said. "At one point in the middle of the delivery the doctor’s cell phone went off and she went, ‘Oh no, go ahead, take a personal call. Feel free.’ She was cracking jokes!”

As for his own coping skills, Reynolds fully confessed to being a terrible birth partner. “There was a lot of clapping,” he admitted. “I went for a couple of high fives, which she did not [return]."

During his Conan appearance, Reynolds also introduced the full trailer for his upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool. Watch the official trailer for the movie below (see the NSFW red band version here):

