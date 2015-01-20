Ruth Wilson Recalls Her Humiliating Theater School Days to Seth Meyers

Ruth Wilson recently won a Golden Globe for her stunning, gut-wrenching work on the moody drama The Affair, but the actress had to cut her teeth before hitting the big time. The actress stopped by Late Night on Monday and told host Seth Meyers about some humiliating games she once had to play during her theater school days.

Wilson—who is currently starring on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal in Constellations—recalled a theater class exercise in which she had to find her "inner clown." She explained that students would have to do embarrassing things like tell a joke repeatedly or mime riding a horse around the class. It all sounds pretty awful, honestly, but it definitely paid off for the lovely and talented star.

Watch the Late Night chat with Ruth Wilson in the video above, in which the actress also talks about how her parents are supportive, but "keep my feet on the floor."

