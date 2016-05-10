Russell Crowe Proves He’s an Even Bigger Ryan Gosling Fan Than You

Russell Crowe worked with Ryan Gosling for the first time in their upcoming movie, The Nice Guys, but his admiration of the star started years earlier. “I watched like three of his movies in a row at one point. I watched Drive; Crazy, Stupid, Love; and Ides of March, and I thought that this kid’s really spectacular,” he said on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So I wanted to reach out to him, say hello to him, talk to him about a particular project. This was a couple years ago, before Nice Guys,” he told Ellen DeGeneres of planning an intimate dinner with his and Gosling's significant others. “And so I told the wife, like, ‘On this day, we’re going to have dinner with Ryan Gosling.’ She goes, ‘Oh cool.’ She didn’t really say much,” he shared, but she was secretly making other arrangements.

When the day came around, Crowe’s plan for a cozy meal was foiled. “I was talking to her and she had invited 12 of her girlfriends. So I’ve told this idea to Ryan, that he’s going to be having this little intimate dinner, but now I’ve got my wife and 12 of her girlfriends—plus her mother! Her mother is now coming to the dinner,” he said.

“So I thought, well I can’t have him walk in the room with his girlfriend and there’s like 16 women. So I rebalanced it. I started calling blokes, you know? I called RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan. I called [Hostel director] Eli Roth. I called all of these friends and got them all together,” he laughed. “So Ryan walks in the room expecting this intimate dinner party and there’s 30 people. I didn’t get to explain to him why until a couple years later when we actually started working together. I just said, ‘Look mate, you’ve got to go along with the wife.’”

Watch the full video above to hear Crowe explain what it’s really like to work with the handsome star and catch The Nice Guys in theaters May 20.