Watch the Best of New York Fashion Week in Less Than 90 Seconds

New York Fashion Week was a whirlwind seven days of inspiring fashion, major model moments, and A-list celebs in the front row, but we know one thing that will go by even faster: this under 90-second video recap.

We've remixed the best of NYFW, mashing up the top looks from 14 different shows into one video that will make you feel like you're seated among the sartorial icons in the front row. From Gigi Hadid's epic bottom lashes at Jeremy Scott to Kendall Jenner's all-black everything at Alexander Wang, these are the moments you can't miss from the first seven days of fashion month.

Watch the video at top for a lesson in how you should dress in fall 2017 from the greats—Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, and Marc Jacobs, included. Here are a few hints: shearling, velvet, and florals will be so in this autumn.

And now, on to London!