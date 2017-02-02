Rumer Willis Looks Just Like Mom Demi Moore in Gap's '90s Throwback Campaign

Consider this further proof Rumer Willis is following in mom Demi Moore's footsteps. In a genius (err, jean-ius?) move by Gap, the brand has cast the sons and daughters of iconic '90s Gap campaign stars to front The Archive Re-Issue, an edited collection of 15 '90s styles brought back from the archives. It's a true homage. It's truly brilliant.

Back then, Moore was snapped with a denim jacket haphazardly pulled against her back. And now: Willis with a similar denim jacket shrugged casually off both shoulders. The resemblance is uncanny (it must run in the jeans—sorry guys, had to). And then there's Coco Gordon Moore, smoldering in the shot, just like mom Kim Gordon. And Chelsea Tyler, who looks just like dad Steven Tyler.

And to take the 2017 version of these classic '90s campaigns to the next level, Gap partnered with Kevin Calero to create a short film, titled The Generation Gap, led by supermodel Naomi Campbell (a '90s Gap campaign star and she appears in the re-issue campaign, as well), where the next-generation stars cover the 1991 hit "All 4 Love" by Color Me Badd, acapella-style. Watch it, above, and keep reading as we chat with Rumer Willis about the shoot, her favorite denim style, and how she feels about being compared to Demi Moore.

The limited edition collection will feature iconic '90s pieces, including the pocket tee, the oversized denim jacket, the bodysuit, the pleat-front denim, and the sweatshirt, and will be available for purchase starting Feb. 7 at gap.com/archivereissue.com.

Whose idea was it to take inspiration from Demi Moore's ad?

After I saw the photo of my mom, I really wanted to wear the denim jacket. And so I went in on the day of the shoot and I said, "Hey, I don't know what you've got picked out for me, but I think it would be really cool to kind of pay homage to the photo of my mom if i wore a denim jacket like that." And they, funnily enough, had the same idea. So we both kind of ended up staying on the same page. I think it's just cool to have done something that she did as well.

Did you try to make yours different from your mom's?

I think it is, just because we are different people. It will be different, obviously, because it's a different generation. But I have no problem being like my mom. I think she's incredible.

Do you ever get tired of being compared to your mom?

If I'm going to be compared to anyone, I have no problem being compared to mom. I think that she's incredibly beautiful and an amazing woman, so I never have an issue with that.

What's the best advice she's ever given you?

Always wipe your makeup off at night and just remember to be yourself. And especially with fashion, if you're wearing something out that you're not comfortable in, then that's going to show. And so you shouldn't wear something that doesn't make you feel beautiful, and it doesn't matter whether it's pajamas or a gown, you know?

What does she think of the campaign?

She thought it was really cool, but I didn't want to tell her too much because I wanted it to be a surprise—to see how similar they are. I think she'll be stoked. She's just more excited that I'm doing something that I love.

You guys should have a twinning moment on Instagram.

I know, right? We like to do those every once in a while.

What do you think about the '90s trends that are making a comeback?

I think it's awesome. I think the '90s have such a cool vibe. I've always been into the high-waisted jean—I think they're really flattering. They've never left my closet. I've always been into the little skater dress, and I do really enjoy that kind of Empire Record vibe, like the cropped sweater with the little skirt and boots.

Were there any fun behind the scenes moments?

Watching all of us trying to learn a dance and singing a song was pretty hilarious. It was incredible though—I had a great day.

How would you describe your personal style?

To be honest, how they dressed me for the shoot is really close to my style. I'm all about the denim jacket. But my style is always evolving. I think classic pieces will always stay the same, which is why Gap can bring back pieces from the archive, because they've always stayed true to the integrity of the brand, because they've created iconic styles.

Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore—who wore the denim jacket in her 1990 ad

Lizzy Jagger, daughter of Jerry Hall—who wore the bodysuit and denim jacket in her 1991 ad

TJ Mizell, son of Jam Master Jay of Run DMC—who wore the logo sweatshirt in the Original Fit Jeans commerical

Coco Gordon, daughter of Kim Gordon—who wore the pocket tee in her 1990 ad

Chelsea Tyler, daughter of Steven Tyler—who wore the Easy Fit Jeans

Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross—who wore the tank in her 1991 ad

Naomi Campbell who wore the pocket tee in her 1992 ad, shot by Steven Meisel