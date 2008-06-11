Roselyn Sanchez's Cover Shoot

Go behind the scenes at Roselyn Sanchez's In Style Weddings cover photo shoot.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Roselyn Sanchez stars on the hit show Without a Trace. Off screen, this bride to be set out to find the perfect gown at her InStyle weddings cover shoot. The InStyle wedding shoot, amazing. I had a great time, and I'm hoping that everybody else did. We listened to salsa, good food, amazing dresses, good makeup, good hair, good clothes [LAUGH]. [MUSIC] My favorite dress, one of the Oscar De La Renta. It does make, it amazing, but Angel Sanchez, they're all amazing. But Oscar was perfect for my body, so I was very happy about that. The detail, was incredible. He had all these little flowers, like diamonds. Just beautiful stuff. [MUSIC]. I don't think I have a specific style. I like I like everything, but for the most part flowy, comfortable, long dresses. I wanna feel like a princess, and just go big, and it's once in a lifetime you know what I mean, so, just big. I'll have like five designers that I love, that I'm hoping that is gonna be one of them. It's a blessing. You know, InStyle is such an amazing magazine and one day called me saying listen, they want you for the InStyle wedding cover, it was like a big accomplishment so I'm very, very proud of myself for that. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

