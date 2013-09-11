Rose Byrne Is This Year's InStyle Beauty Cover Girl! Get a Sneak Peek At Her Photo Shoot Here

It's here! Our special issue of InStyle Beauty hits newsstands this Friday, with the ever-gorgeous Rose Byrne adorning the cover. Byrne, whose new movie Insidious 2 also rolls out to theaters on Friday, is just as lovely in real life as she is on-screen, and since moving to Manhattan for her role in Damages, she hasn't let her A-list status get in the way of becoming a full-fledged New Yorker. "I walk around my neighborhood in the East Village. I take the subway everywhere," she told us. "If people recognize me, they usually think I'm just someone they've met before. I'll say, 'Maybe we have -- I don't know.' I'm very polite." So pleasant! Byrne's cover, which was shot at New York City's Pier 59 Studios, comes to life in the behind-the-scenes video above, where she stuns in natural makeup, tousled waves, and couture wardrobe picks. Watch the clip to take an exclusive trip on set, then pick up InStyle Beauty, on newsstands this Friday, September 13!

