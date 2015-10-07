Rooney Mara Reveals Why She Hated Going to Football Games as a Child

Rooney Mara is known for her great work in films like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Social Network. But the sister of actress Kate Mara is also a member of two of America's greatest family football dynasties: The Rooneys, owners of Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Maras, owners of the New York Giants.

You'd think being football royalty would be fun for a kid, but Rooney apparently had a rough time. On Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, she told the host she didn't enjoy going to pro football games every Sunday because of what she had to wear. "We'd always go after church and I'd have to wear like tights and a little outfit and everyone else was in their sweatpants and eating like crappy food and I was in my little Sunday church clothes," the Pan actress said. "Then I just associated it with church."

PHOTOS: See Rooney Mara's Transformation Through the Years

"I don't think many people do that," Meyers joked.

Watch her tell the full story in the video above.