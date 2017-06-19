Robin Williams Will Have a Tribute in the Jumanji Sequel

Back in 2012, when it was announced that the Jumanji was getting a sequel, it caused many fans to pose the question—would Robin Williams have a role in it?

The late actor portrayed one of the main characters Alan Parrish in the original 1995 movie, which centered around him being trapped in a board game for 26 years until two kids in the future play the game. Williams's untimely death in August 2014 caused some to doubt as to whether or not he'd have any part in the new movie, but fans can rest assured: the cast and crew of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are on it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Black—who is slated to appear in the sequel as Professor Shelly Oberon—revealed that Williams's character Parrish will still play a role in the antics of the sequel.

“We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death,” Black said. “But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Parrish]."

But helpful clues aren't the only thing that Parrish leaves the new Jumanji crew.

"[Parrish] built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation," Black said. "It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

While Williams's character will play a big role in the plot from a distance, it's still unclear whether or not he'll make a flashback cameo on screen. Either way, you should mark your calendars for the movie's Dec. 22 premiere to see Jumanji brought to life once again.