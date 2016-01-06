Robert Pattinson's Dior Fragrance Campaign Is Guaranteed to Make You Swoon

It's been a few years since we've even thought about the Twilight saga, but if you need further evidence that Team Edward is superior, let Robert Pattinson and his chiseled jawline in the above clip serve as proof. To front the Dior Pour Homme Intense fragrance, the actor works it for an especially moody black and white video spot shot by Peter Lindbergh.

RELATED: See Robert Pattinson's Changing Looks

Pattinson was named one of the famous faces for the label back in 2012, and he's in good company, with Johnny Depp and Jude Law as fellow scent ambassadors. Click play on the video above to see his campaign in full.