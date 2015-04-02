Rihanna Pulls an Epic April Fools' Day Prank on Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel knows a thing or two about practical jokes, but nothing could have prepared him for the epic prank pulled on him by Rihanna. Just in time for April Fools' Day, the R&B superstar—with the help of some backup dancers and Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney—gave the talk show host a rude awakening (so to speak) in the middle of the night.

RELATED: Rihanna Performs "BBHMM" For the First Time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rihanna stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where she shared the footage of her hilarious stunt. The singer snuck into Kimmel's home in the wee hours of the morning and threw a full-on rager (strobe lights, confetti, dollar bills, and all) in his bedroom to her new track "Bitch Better Have My Money."

We don't know what's funnier, watching a groggy Kimmel take out his mouth guard (to understandably ask what's going on) or his wife's delight with the whole scene that just played out. Then again, nobody seemed like they were having more fun than Rihanna herself.

Watch Rihanna pull off an excellent April Fool's Day prank on Jimmy Kimmel by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See the Changing Looks of Rihanna