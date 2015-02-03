Rihanna Debuts Music Video for FourFiveSeconds with Kanye West and Paul McCartney

A long-awaited new music video from Rihanna has arrived. The singer just released the video for "FourFiveSeconds," the first track off her upcoming album and features Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

The black-and-white video is directed by Inez & Vinoodh and features Rihanna and West singing to the sounds of McCartney's acoustic guitar strumming (West's rapping prowess takes a back seat).

The trio are dressed in denim looks that West helped style and Rihanna wears the rapper's own vintage Sean Jean jacket. "Denim never goes out of style," she says in a behind-the-scenes video. "It's classic. It's iconic—just like the f—ing Beatles."

Watch the entire "FourFiveSeconds" music video by clicking on the image at top.

