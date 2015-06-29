Rihanna Debuts "Bitch Better Have My Money" Music Video Trailer at the BET Awards

Judging from the pair of legs sticking out of a steamer trunk at the start of the trailer for Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" video, things don't turn out well for those who refuse to repay their debts to the singer.

The teaser (above) debuted at Sunday night's 2015 BET Awards, and has a distinctly noir feel—scenes of a Hitchcock-ready blonde getting dressed are cut with Rihanna pulling up to the woman's building in a convertible with the aforementioned trunk. The two women cross paths in an elevator, but only RiRi walks out, dragging the chest behind her. We'll have to wait until Thursday when the full video drops to uncover the entire story, but it's probably safe to bet that the woman did not, in fact, have the money.

Christopher Polk/BET/Getty

The singer looked stunning at the awards show when she presented the trailer, in a shiny gold blazer with nothing underneath and a matching gold miniskirt (above). She kept her hair tied back in a simple ponytail and accessorized with a chunky bracelet, several sparkling necklaces, and plenty of rings.

