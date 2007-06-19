The Caribbean-born, platinum-selling singer shows off her beach-ready bod at her shoot in Barbados.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It was really pretty common to shoot on the beach and wear some cute bikini. This is the first time that the I came to this beach. I was aware of the East Coast, but I wasn't aware of this particular beach. People in Barbados tend to be very free spirited, very laid back. I was at the beach. I would wear coverup. Something that's not too long. Something that's cool and easy to take off and put back on. [MUSIC] I tend to dress up a little more than daytime. Vibrant colors, maybe a short dress or something. Something that's easy, fun, sexy. I stole it from [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] We had a great time. I had a player on the beach. I had fun, I had a lot of fun. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] It was really pretty common to shoot on the beach and wear some cute bikini. This is the first time that the I came to this beach. I was aware of the East Coast, but I wasn't aware of this particular beach. People in Barbados tend to be very free spirited, very laid back. I was at the beach. I would wear coverup. Something that's not too long. Something that's cool and easy to take off and put back on. [MUSIC] I tend to dress up a little more than daytime. Vibrant colors, maybe a short dress or something. Something that's easy, fun, sexy. I stole it from [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] We had a great time. I had a player on the beach. I had fun, I had a lot of fun. [MUSIC]