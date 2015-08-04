Ricki And The Flash Official Trailer (2015) - Meryl Streep Movie HD

Show Transcript

I'm Ricky Randazzo and I like to introduce my band, [SOUND] the flash. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Hello? I've been trying to call you. It's Julie our daughter. Max left her. What? You brought your guitar. Yeah, just the one. Whoa, mom, you're here! It's like the 80s all over again. Hope Maureen doesn't mind that I'm here. Oh, hi. We're really concerned about Julie. What happened? Max came home, told me that he was in love with a girl named Nicole. She's gonna be all right, she's always been a fighter. We'll she's had to be. [MUSIC] Here she comes. I have all my kids in one room. Mom. Why aren't you wearing your engagement ring? You two are engaged? Who want's some appetizers? We're practically eloping, ma. And to be honest, Josh, and just tell mom that you don't want her at the wedding. Sir, would you like another martini. Yeah, keep them coming. [MUSIC] Day after day I'm more confused. I've missed so much. There was a hole in this family, and I filled it. They're all grown up now. You think that cuz you screwed up once, you don't get a second chance. Game that I hate to lose. Hey! Why did you walk out on my daughter? Our daughter. Julie hates you. [MUSIC] That may be. And I have to live with that every day of my life. But now, you have to live with the pain you caused. It really doesn't matter if the kids love you or not. It's not their job to love you. It's your job to love them. Call in sick, go to the old neighborhood. Sometimes, a girl just needs her mother. Lots of things are gonna change in your life. [MUSIC] Life. One day, you're gonna wake up and find a gray hair. And I don't mean on your head. [MUSIC] I was never a traditional mom, but I am a musician, and I'd like to give all I have to you. [MUSIC] Hi, I'm Valerie. Lions Gate has officially announced the John Wick sequel, and Keanu Reeves is coming back in the role as the deadly assassin, along with directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. No plot details have been released at this time. And it isn't know if other John Wicks stars will be returning. Lionsgate executive Jason Constantine stated on the sequel announcement that with such tremendous Spend and critical support for John Wick we knew that there was still so much more of this story to tell. John Wick 2 comes to theaters in 2016. Subscribe to keep up to date on all the latest releases and movie news. [MUSIC]

I'm Ricky Randazzo and I like to introduce my band, [SOUND] the flash. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Hello? I've been trying to call you. It's Julie our daughter. Max left her. What? You brought your guitar. Yeah, just the one. Whoa, mom, you're here! It's like the 80s all over again. Hope Maureen doesn't mind that I'm here. Oh, hi. We're really concerned about Julie. What happened? Max came home, told me that he was in love with a girl named Nicole. She's gonna be all right, she's always been a fighter. We'll she's had to be. [MUSIC] Here she comes. I have all my kids in one room. Mom. Why aren't you wearing your engagement ring? You two are engaged? Who want's some appetizers? We're practically eloping, ma. And to be honest, Josh, and just tell mom that you don't want her at the wedding. Sir, would you like another martini. Yeah, keep them coming. [MUSIC] Day after day I'm more confused. I've missed so much. There was a hole in this family, and I filled it. They're all grown up now. You think that cuz you screwed up once, you don't get a second chance. Game that I hate to lose. Hey! Why did you walk out on my daughter? Our daughter. Julie hates you. [MUSIC] That may be. And I have to live with that every day of my life. But now, you have to live with the pain you caused. It really doesn't matter if the kids love you or not. It's not their job to love you. It's your job to love them. Call in sick, go to the old neighborhood. Sometimes, a girl just needs her mother. Lots of things are gonna change in your life. [MUSIC] Life. One day, you're gonna wake up and find a gray hair. And I don't mean on your head. [MUSIC] I was never a traditional mom, but I am a musician, and I'd like to give all I have to you. [MUSIC] Hi, I'm Valerie. Lions Gate has officially announced the John Wick sequel, and Keanu Reeves is coming back in the role as the deadly assassin, along with directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. No plot details have been released at this time. And it isn't know if other John Wicks stars will be returning. Lionsgate executive Jason Constantine stated on the sequel announcement that with such tremendous Spend and critical support for John Wick we knew that there was still so much more of this story to tell. John Wick 2 comes to theaters in 2016. Subscribe to keep up to date on all the latest releases and movie news. [MUSIC]