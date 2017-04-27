See How Revlon's Cherries in the Snow Lipstick Works for Every Skin Tone

The reputation of Revlon's Cherries in the Snow lipstick ($9; walgreens.com) is one that surpasses even our Best Beauty Buys list. Though it's been a winner for over a decade and has entered the Hall of Fame, the shade has been a staple in Revlon's lineup since 1952—it even got a shout-out in Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar. It also happens to be one of those colors that flatters every single skin tone.

RELATED: See InStyle's 2017 Best Beauty Buys

That's why we asked makeup artist Vincent Oquendo to share his expertise on how to use the color on four different complexions. Because it walks the line betwen warm and cool, it's the lipstick equivalent of a one-size-fits-all tee. Hit play on the above video to see Oquendo's four different techniques, guaranteed to flatter every skin tone.