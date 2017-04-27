See How Revlon's Cherries in the Snow Lipstick Works for Every Skin Tone

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 27, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
The reputation of Revlon's Cherries in the Snow lipstick ($9; walgreens.com) is one that surpasses even our Best Beauty Buys list. Though it's been a winner for over a decade and has entered the Hall of Fame, the shade has been a staple in Revlon's lineup since 1952—it even got a shout-out in Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar. It also happens to be one of those colors that flatters every single skin tone.

That's why we asked makeup artist Vincent Oquendo to share his expertise on how to use the color on four different complexions. Because it walks the line betwen warm and cool, it's the lipstick equivalent of a one-size-fits-all tee. Hit play on the above video to see Oquendo's four different techniques, guaranteed to flatter every skin tone.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, and I'm here to show you how this Best Beauty Buy iconic color can be used on any skin tone. I absolutely love this Lipstick on darker skin tones. It's creamy, it's buildable. Because it's a rich color, it shows up and it stays. With caramel skin tones, I love to keep the lips very sheer and very pretty. So you get that natural lip color coming through, So what I do I apply it at the back of my hand, take it with my finger and I just press it to the lips, and you just bend it. So I really like this application and it works so well, with almost every skin but particularly very well with [UNKNOWN] You can pucker your lips To put it right in the middle and let it bleed out. So, it's the original ombre. For our porcelain girls, I've applied the lip just in the center, blended it out with my fingers, and then I reapply in the middle of the lips to accentuate the pucker. [MUSIC]

