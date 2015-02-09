Required Viewing: Helen Mirren's Sassy L'Oreal Campaign Will Make Your Entire Day

Our love for Helen Mirren knows no bounds. Not only does the star ride the subway in style, but she also knows how to keep it real, especially when it comes to her beauty regime. Unlike many anti-aging products that claim to be the real-life answer to Photoshop's blur tool, Mirren's goal in the L'Oreal Age Perfect campaign below is clear---to look like herself while keeping her skin healthy. "I am not gorgeous, I never was, but I was always OK-looking and I'm keen to stay that way," Mirren previously said of her role. "I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks." While we've never seen the actress looking anything short of radiant, we love the message she gets across in aging gracefully, and the sassy twist at the end brightened up our Monday. Rather than making lofty complexion promises, she encourages women to embrace the way they look, stating, "a perfect age is now."

Mirren is in good company. While she is the spokesperson for Age Perfect's UK range, the always-radiant Julianne Moore and Diane Keaton front the line for campaigns shown stateside. We'll have what they're having! Shop the Age Perfect products at lorealparisusa.com now, and click play on the video below to watch Mirren's campaign in full.

