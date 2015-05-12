Relive the Best "Next Week on Mad Men" Moments

Seth Meyers paid tribute to the upcoming series finale of Mad Men with a greatest hits compilation of the infamously mysterious "Next Week on Mad Men" promos.

“[They] reveal nothing about what will happen,” the Late Night host said. “They’re known for being very cryptic and they seem intentionally ambiguous, but I personally love them.”

The clip reel features a few of our personal favorites, like Don intensely uttering, “I’m going to need an airmail envelope,” and Joan helpfully letting someone know, “I’m wearing boots.” Click the video above to watch all of the hilariously inscrutable scenes.

